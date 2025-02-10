Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

