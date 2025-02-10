Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 202 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $180.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

