Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

