NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.