Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,364.79. This represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

