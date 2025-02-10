Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 7,148 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 335.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,228,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $118.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

