EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $22,968,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

