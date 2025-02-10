Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $109.53 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

