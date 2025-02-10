Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 664 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Dollar General stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.