Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $121.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

