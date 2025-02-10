Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $363.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.18 and its 200 day moving average is $373.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $243.49 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

