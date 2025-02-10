Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

