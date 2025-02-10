Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 458 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 88.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 66,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 73,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.