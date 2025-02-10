Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
CFG opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.
Citizens Financial Group Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
