Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 54.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 1.0 %

STE opened at $223.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

