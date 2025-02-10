Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Yousif Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $164,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.83.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,598. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. The trade was a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $714.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $725.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

