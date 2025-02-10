Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $71.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

