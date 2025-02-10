Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $78.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

