Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $167.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.