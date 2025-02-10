Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.