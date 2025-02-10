Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 672 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,008 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 496,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $111.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

