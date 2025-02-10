Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,908 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.8 %

HRB opened at $53.21 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

