2,260 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $67,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 457.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.86. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Cannae’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.