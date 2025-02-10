Spire Wealth Management Makes New $57,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $103.44 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.