Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,758.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

