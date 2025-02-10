Spire Wealth Management Sells 175 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $276.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

