abrdn plc Sells 4,049 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 52,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

