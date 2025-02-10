SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,800.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 2,344,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $6,488,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in SLM by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,291,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

SLM opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

