Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,788 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

