Spire Wealth Management Makes New $42,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corpay in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 47.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Trading Down 3.6 %
Corpay stock opened at $375.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
