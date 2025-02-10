Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 203.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Generac by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 25,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.22 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.