abrdn plc Invests $2.78 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 82,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,229,449 shares of company stock valued at $102,293,124 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

