Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $178.72 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.86 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

