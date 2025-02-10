Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,230 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

