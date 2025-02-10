Spire Wealth Management Purchases 57 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,972 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

NYSE RGA opened at $208.71 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

