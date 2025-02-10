Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

