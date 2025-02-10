abrdn plc Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 843.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

