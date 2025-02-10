IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

IQV stock opened at $208.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

