abrdn plc Sells 4,258 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

