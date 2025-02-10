SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

