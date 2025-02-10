Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 344 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $208.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $212.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
