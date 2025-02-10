Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9 %

LAMR opened at $127.73 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

