Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $196.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.58.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.