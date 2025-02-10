DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $217,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $141.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.