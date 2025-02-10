Spire Wealth Management Has $32,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $80.28 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

