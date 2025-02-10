DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 12,773 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 137,988 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.91 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

