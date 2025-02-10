Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

