CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $275.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $278.55. The company has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

