Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

