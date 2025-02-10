Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 416.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,532,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,696,000 after purchasing an additional 147,589 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.70 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

